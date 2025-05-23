CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV) Trading Up 3.3% - Should You Buy?

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded up 3.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $106.79 and last traded at $103.43. 17,723,151 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 17,515,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRWV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a "hold" rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock from $43.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $58.44.

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock Stock Up 3.4%

The company's 50-day simple moving average is $52.92.

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.67).

Insider Buying and Selling at CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock

In other news, CFO Nitin Agrawal sold 12,720 shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,811 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,272,440. The trade was a 5.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristen J. Mcveety sold 69,460 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,778,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 302,940 shares of company stock worth $13,786,546 in the last 90 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,575 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

About CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

