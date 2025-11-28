CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Insider Brian Venturo Sells 281,250 Shares

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) insider Brian Venturo sold 281,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $20,936,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

CoreWeave Stock Down 1.6%

CoreWeave stock traded down $1.17 on Friday, hitting $73.12. 14,114,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,184,105. CoreWeave Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $187.00. The firm has a market cap of $28.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -50.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $115.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.05.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.82) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 133.7% compared to the same quarter last year. CoreWeave has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRWV. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Monday. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised CoreWeave to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded CoreWeave from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CoreWeave currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $130.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in CoreWeave by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 400 shares of the company's stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CoreWeave by 50.2% during the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 166.7% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 200 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 29.6% in the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in CoreWeave by 36.0% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company's stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

