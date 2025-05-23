Cormark Has Optimistic View of OTCMKTS:NTIOF FY2025 Earnings

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of National Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 20th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $7.43 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.41. Cormark currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for National Bank of Canada's current full-year earnings is $7.63 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada's FY2026 earnings at $8.18 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NTIOF. National Bankshares downgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a "speculative buy" rating to an "underperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. CIBC reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded National Bank of Canada to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold".

National Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTIOF opened at $92.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.00. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $85.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.96. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $74.21 and a 1-year high of $100.08.

National Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.7975 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. National Bank of Canada's payout ratio is 40.05%.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

