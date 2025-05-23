Cormark Weighs in on EQB's FY2025 Earnings (TSE:EQB)

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EQB in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 20th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $11.83 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $11.97. The consensus estimate for EQB's current full-year earnings is $12.60 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for EQB's FY2026 earnings at $13.74 EPS.

EQB has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of EQB from C$130.00 to C$119.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of EQB from C$153.00 to C$147.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of EQB from C$130.00 to C$126.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on EQB from C$117.00 to C$111.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on EQB from C$130.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$119.60.

EQB Stock Performance

EQB stock opened at C$94.61 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is C$94.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$101.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. EQB has a fifty-two week low of C$78.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$114.22.

EQB Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from EQB's previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. EQB's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

About EQB

EQB Inc formerly Equitable Group Inc trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange TSX: EQB and EQB.PR.C and serves over 360000 Canadians through its wholly owned subsidiary Equitable Bank Canadas Challenger Bank. Equitable Bank has grown to become the countrys eighth largest independent Schedule I bank with a clear mandate to drive real change in Canadian banking to enrich peoples lives.

