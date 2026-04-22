Corning (NYSE:GLW) Stock Price Up 1.9% - Time to Buy?

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) shares rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $172.95 and last traded at $168.5620. Approximately 7,036,859 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 11,161,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.45.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Corning this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Barclays set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Corning from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "hold" rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $120.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $140.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Corning

Corning Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $144.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.12 and a 200-day moving average of $109.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 10.21%.The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Corning's revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Corning has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.660-0.700 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. Corning's payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 1,531 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $204,771.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric S. Musser sold 15,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.25, for a total value of $1,953,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 4,926 shares of the company's stock, valued at $641,611.50. The trade was a 75.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 233,201 shares of company stock valued at $32,614,558 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corning

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth about $907,164,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $921,435,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $676,931,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Corning by 30.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,557,489 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,358,211,000 after buying an additional 3,848,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in Corning by 141.2% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,011,153 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $329,035,000 after buying an additional 2,348,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company's stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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