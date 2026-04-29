Corning (NYSE:GLW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

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A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GLW. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Corning from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Corning from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Corning from $155.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer set a $120.00 price objective on Corning in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Corning from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $143.85.

Read Our Latest Report on GLW

Corning Trading Down 8.9%

Shares of Corning stock opened at $152.98 on Monday. Corning has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $179.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.19. The firm has a market cap of $131.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.14, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.06.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.28 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 10.21%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corning will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 15,366 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $2,000,960.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,461 shares of the company's stock, valued at $450,691.42. The trade was a 81.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Li Fang sold 9,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.51, for a total value of $1,112,057.47. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 233,201 shares of company stock valued at $32,614,558. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corning

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLW. Caldwell Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Caldwell Trust Co now owns 15,893 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Corning by 2.2% in the first quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in Corning by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,450 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

More Corning News

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About Corning

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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