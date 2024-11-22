Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) Reaches New 52-Week Low - What's Next?

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VTMX - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.77 and last traded at $24.17, with a volume of 26164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on VTMX shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.37 and a 200-day moving average of $29.44. The firm has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.37.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.1843 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta's previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,610 shares of the company's stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 358.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 144,167 shares of the company's stock worth $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 112,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 3,292.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 336,600 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,208,000 after purchasing an additional 326,679 shares during the period. 6.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Company Profile

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution facilities in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

