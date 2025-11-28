Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CAAP. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Corporacion America Airports from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Corporacion America Airports in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Corporacion America Airports from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Corporacion America Airports in a report on Thursday, October 30th. They set a "buy" rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $24.40.

Shares of NYSE CAAP traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.35. The stock had a trading volume of 244,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38. Corporacion America Airports has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $25.38. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $20.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.40.

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 24th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $532.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.00 million. Corporacion America Airports had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 9.39%.During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Corporacion America Airports will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 10.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,600 shares of the company's stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Corporacion America Airports by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 54,362 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc increased its stake in Corporacion America Airports by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 421,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,544,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 224,050 shares of the company's stock worth $4,539,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 62,000 shares of the company's stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.95% of the company's stock.

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports SA in September 2017.

