Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.18), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $62.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 12.15%. Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VTMX traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.66. 129,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,532. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.84. The firm has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 140.34, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.68. Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta has a 12 month low of $21.30 and a 12 month high of $30.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VTMX shares. Scotiabank upgraded Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, April 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta Company Profile

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution facilities in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

