Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:VTMX - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.52, but opened at $25.28. Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta shares last traded at $25.48, with a volume of 10,164 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VTMX. UBS Group cut their price objective on Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $31.33.

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.83.

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.33). Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta had a net margin of 43.85% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $60.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta during the fourth quarter worth about $490,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta during the first quarter worth about $1,251,000. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta during the first quarter worth about $1,291,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 168,194 shares of the company's stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 18,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 442,212 shares of the company's stock worth $11,321,000 after purchasing an additional 34,620 shares in the last quarter. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta Company Profile

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution facilities in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

