Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Shares Gap Up - Time to Buy?

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR - Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.14, but opened at $6.58. Corsair Gaming shares last traded at $6.5550, with a volume of 506,254 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Corsair Gaming from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. B. Riley reduced their price target on Corsair Gaming from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on Corsair Gaming from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Macquarie lowered their price target on Corsair Gaming from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $9.29.

Corsair Gaming Trading Up 6.5%

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.50. The company has a market capitalization of $697.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 1.84.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $345.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.04 million. Corsair Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.37%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Corsair Gaming has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Corsair Gaming news, Director Samuel R. Szteinbaum acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $659,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 420,267 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,769,559.53. This trade represents a 31.22% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thi L. La bought 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $305,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 480,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,932,428.60. This represents a 11.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 58.38% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corsair Gaming

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRSR. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,765 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 245.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,178 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,819 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,632 shares of the company's stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.66% of the company's stock.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage.

