Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Shares Up 4.7% - Should You Buy?

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 4.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.77 and last traded at $5.76. Approximately 1,459,140 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 871,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

Cosan Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.13.

Cosan (NYSE:CSAN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cosan S.A. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cosan

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Cosan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Cosan by 799.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,747 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cosan during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cosan by 181.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,790 shares of the company's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,311 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cosan during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000.

About Cosan

Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business. It operates through Raízen, Compass, Moove, Rumo, and Radar segments. The company's Raízen segment engages in the production, commercialization, origination, and trading of ethanol, bioenergy, renewable sources, and sugar; trading and resale of electricity; and distribution and commercialization of fuels and lubricants.

