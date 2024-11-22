Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Trading Up 5.4% - What's Next?

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN - Get Free Report) was up 5.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.61 and last traded at $7.61. Approximately 239,130 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 428,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.22.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Cosan to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cosan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cosan by 217.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cosan by 405.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,793 shares of the company's stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Cosan in the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Cosan by 114.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the company's stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,775 shares during the period.

Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business. It operates through Raízen, Compass, Moove, Rumo, and Radar segments. The company's Raízen segment engages in the production, commercialization, origination, and trading of ethanol, bioenergy, renewable sources, and sugar; trading and resale of electricity; and distribution and commercialization of fuels and lubricants.

