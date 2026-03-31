COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Shares of COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CICOY - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.84, but opened at $9.3390. COSCO SHIPPING shares last traded at $9.3390, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.

Get COSCO SHIPPING alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded COSCO SHIPPING from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Read Our Latest Report on COSCO SHIPPING

COSCO SHIPPING Stock Down 2.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.83.

COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile

COSCO SHIPPING OTCMKTS: CICOY is the international trading name of a major Chinese state-owned integrated shipping and logistics company. The firm provides ocean transport and related maritime services across a broad range of cargo types, and it operates as part of China's strategic shipping sector. The company's activities cover container liner shipping, dry bulk and tanker services, terminal operations, and integrated logistics solutions that support global trade flows.

Core services include scheduled container shipping on major east–west and regional trade lanes, bulk carrier and tanker operations for commodity transport, and ownership or management of port terminals and stevedoring facilities.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider COSCO SHIPPING, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and COSCO SHIPPING wasn't on the list.

While COSCO SHIPPING currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here