Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Reaches New 52-Week High - Should You Buy?

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $971.04 and last traded at $970.56, with a volume of 87111 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $955.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $860.00 to $890.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $830.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $980.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $908.81.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm's 50-day moving average is $901.18 and its 200 day moving average is $864.82. The stock has a market cap of $427.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.80.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The retailer reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The firm had revenue of $79.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.86 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale's revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Costco Wholesale's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $891.15, for a total value of $3,921,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,202 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,091,512.30. This represents a 30.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 3,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $888.99, for a total value of $2,844,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,671,983.70. The trade was a 27.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,016 shares of company stock worth $9,826,115 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 113,947.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,370,916 shares of the retailer's stock worth $6,534,464,000 after buying an additional 7,364,453 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 99,208.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,474,733 shares of the retailer's stock worth $1,253,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,248 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 287.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 836,247 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $710,802,000 after acquiring an additional 620,341 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 51,747.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 619,578 shares of the retailer's stock worth $5,266,000 after buying an additional 618,383 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $285,618,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

