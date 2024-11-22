Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Price Up 0.9% - Should You Buy?

Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST - Get Free Report) rose 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $976.30 and last traded at $964.05. Approximately 565,784 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,922,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $955.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Melius Research initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a "hold" rating and a $950.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $925.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. DA Davidson restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $880.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $676.00 to $755.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $908.81.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.34 billion, a PE ratio of 58.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.80. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $900.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $863.38.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The retailer reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $79.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.86 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale's quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 17.75 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Costco Wholesale's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Pierre Riel sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $896.71, for a total transaction of $1,793,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,210 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,155,409.10. The trade was a 16.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 1,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $894.68, for a total transaction of $1,266,866.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,514,232. This trade represents a 4.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,016 shares of company stock worth $9,826,115 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Costco Wholesale

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Fulcrum Equity Management grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 633 shares of the retailer's stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 7,996 shares of the retailer's stock worth $7,088,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,481 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $6,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company's stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

