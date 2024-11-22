Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) SVP Adam M. Vela Sells 16,435 Shares

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA - Get Free Report) SVP Adam M. Vela sold 16,435 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $439,800.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,409 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,937,664.84. This trade represents a 18.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE CTRA traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.63. The stock had a trading volume of 5,649,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,254,904. The firm's 50 day moving average is $24.26 and its 200 day moving average is $25.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $28.90.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Coterra Energy had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Coterra Energy's revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Coterra Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 50.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CTRA shares. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Roth Capital raised shares of Coterra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coterra Energy currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $32.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 311,092 shares of the company's stock worth $7,451,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,415 shares of the company's stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,884 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,000,702 shares of the company's stock worth $453,628,000 after purchasing an additional 128,397 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.6% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 5,348,026 shares of the company's stock valued at $128,085,000 after purchasing an additional 284,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,147,263 shares of the company's stock worth $51,425,000 after acquiring an additional 64,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company's stock.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

