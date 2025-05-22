Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.41.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Couchbase from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Couchbase from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a "buy" rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Couchbase Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:BASE opened at $18.01 on Thursday. Couchbase has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $28.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.20 million, a P/E ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.86.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.22). Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 57.22% and a negative net margin of 39.31%. The business had revenue of $54.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $53.25 million. On average, analysts expect that Couchbase will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Huw Owen sold 15,938 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $245,923.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,699 shares in the company, valued at $6,599,395.57. The trade was a 3.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of Couchbase by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company's stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Couchbase by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,495 shares of the company's stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Couchbase by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,181 shares of the company's stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Couchbase by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the company's stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceera Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Couchbase by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 32,920 shares of the company's stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company's stock.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

