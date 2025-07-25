Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Coursera (NYSE:COUR - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Loop Capital from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Loop Capital's price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.70% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Coursera from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Coursera from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Coursera from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Coursera from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Get Coursera alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Report on Coursera

Coursera Stock Up 36.9%

Shares of Coursera stock traded up $3.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.43. The company had a trading volume of 24,358,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,803. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.90 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.11. Coursera has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $12.49.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Coursera had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $187.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Coursera's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Coursera will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Coursera

In other Coursera news, Director Amanda Clark sold 9,334 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $79,152.32. Following the sale, the director directly owned 85,573 shares in the company, valued at $725,659.04. This represents a 9.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 6,101 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $52,773.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 293,368 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,537,633.20. This represents a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,770 shares of company stock worth $211,087. Company insiders own 16.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coursera

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Coursera by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 262,300 shares of the company's stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coursera by 206.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 120,480 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 81,110 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Coursera by 340.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 273,147 shares of the company's stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 211,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company's stock.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Coursera, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Coursera wasn't on the list.

While Coursera currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here