Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Coursera (NYSE:COUR - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $187.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.52 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 7.05%. Coursera's revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Coursera updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2025 guidance to EPS.

Coursera Stock Up 36.9%

Shares of Coursera stock traded up $3.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.43. The company's stock had a trading volume of 26,680,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,202. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.66 and a beta of 1.36. Coursera has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $12.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Coursera from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Coursera from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Coursera from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coursera has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $11.25.

Insider Transactions at Coursera

In other news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 9,335 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $79,160.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 50,215 shares of the company's stock, valued at $425,823.20. This trade represents a 15.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amanda Clark sold 9,334 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $79,152.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 85,573 shares of the company's stock, valued at $725,659.04. This trade represents a 9.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,770 shares of company stock valued at $211,087 in the last quarter. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coursera

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coursera by 36.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 581,879 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 156,566 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Coursera by 2.8% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 104,795 shares of the company's stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Coursera by 38.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,891 shares of the company's stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 15,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Coursera in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

