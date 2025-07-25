Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, UBS Group Analyst Says

Coursera (NYSE:COUR - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $8.50 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. UBS Group's target price indicates a potential downside of 16.63% from the company's current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Coursera from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Coursera from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Coursera from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Coursera from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $10.77.

Shares of COUR stock traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.00. 13,805,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,920,084. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $8.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.11. Coursera has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $12.40. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.04 and a beta of 1.36.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $187.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $180.52 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The business's revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coursera will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coursera news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 9,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $79,160.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 50,215 shares in the company, valued at $425,823.20. This trade represents a 15.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 6,101 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $52,773.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 293,368 shares in the company, valued at $2,537,633.20. This represents a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,770 shares of company stock valued at $211,087. Insiders own 16.80% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COUR. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Coursera by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 262,300 shares of the company's stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Coursera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Coursera by 206.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 120,480 shares of the company's stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 81,110 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Coursera by 340.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 273,147 shares of the company's stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 211,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

