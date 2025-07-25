Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) Reaches New 52-Week High - Still a Buy?

Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$8.70 and last traded at C$8.68, with a volume of 110060 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.39.

Get Coveo Solutions alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coveo Solutions has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of C$10.58.

View Our Latest Research Report on Coveo Solutions

Coveo Solutions Trading Up 3.5%

The stock has a market capitalization of C$583.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.54, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.75. The company's 50-day moving average is C$7.51 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36.

Coveo Solutions Company Profile

Coveo Solutions Inc is an AI-powered platform. It provides applied AI solutions enabling enterprises to deliver relevant digital experiences at scale. The company's solutions provide value to its customers by helping drive revenue growth, reduce customer support costs, increase customer satisfaction and website engagement, and improve employee proficiency and satisfaction.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Coveo Solutions, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Coveo Solutions wasn't on the list.

While Coveo Solutions currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here