Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Sees Large Volume Increase - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Covestro logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Trading activity spiked as 52,891 shares changed hands on Friday — a 651% increase from the prior session — and the stock last traded at $34.23.
  • Covestro reported Q3 EPS of ($0.15), beating estimates of ($0.17) while revenue was slightly below expectations at $3.67B vs. $3.69B; the company still shows negative profitability metrics (ROE -7.07%, net margin -3.34%).
  • Analyst sentiment is cautious after Alembic Global Advisors cut the stock to a Hold, leaving the consensus rating at Hold.
  • Five stocks we like better than Covestro.

Shares of Covestro AG Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:COVTY - Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 52,891 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 651% from the previous session's volume of 7,042 shares.The stock last traded at $34.23 and had previously closed at $33.9144.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Covestro to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Covestro

Covestro Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.57 and a 200 day moving average of $34.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.93 and a beta of 0.98.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.69 billion. Covestro had a negative return on equity of 7.07% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. Equities research analysts predict that Covestro AG Sponsored ADR will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Covestro

(Get Free Report)

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

