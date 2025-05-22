Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q3 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share and revenue of $824.65 million for the quarter.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $54.75 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $43.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1-year low of $33.86 and a 1-year high of $65.43. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.36.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CBRL shares. Loop Capital cut their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Benchmark reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $52.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp purchased 31,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,186,458.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,484,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $92,678,040. This represents a 1.30% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 385,307 shares of company stock worth $15,679,910. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL - Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,138 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Further Reading

