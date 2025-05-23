Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Citigroup from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "sell" rating on the restaurant operator's stock. Citigroup's target price points to a potential downside of 26.00% from the company's previous close.

CBRL has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $52.86.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of CBRL traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.76. 271,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,067. The firm's 50 day moving average is $43.93 and its 200-day moving average is $49.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.69. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52 week low of $33.85 and a 52 week high of $65.43. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp acquired 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,140,825.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,542,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,446,015. This represents a 1.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased a total of 385,307 shares of company stock valued at $15,679,910 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBRL. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 685.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 360.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,178 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company's stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

