Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche Sells 22,665 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR - Get Free Report) CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 22,665 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.36, for a total value of $1,617,374.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 770,458 shares of the company's stock, valued at $54,979,882.88. This trade represents a 2.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Get Procore Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Procore Technologies Price Performance

PCOR traded up $1.44 on Friday, hitting $76.67. 3,600,865 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,241. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.46 and a fifty-two week high of $83.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.98.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $295.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $287.42 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $79.25.

View Our Latest Report on Procore Technologies

Institutional Trading of Procore Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCOR. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 3.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,204 shares of the company's stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 12,579 shares of the company's stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 404 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 53,845 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 52.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 631 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Procore Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Procore Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Procore Technologies currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here