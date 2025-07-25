Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) Sees Large Volume Increase - Should You Buy?

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B - Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 4,509 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the previous session's volume of 3,367 shares.The stock last traded at $10.25 and had previously closed at $10.76.

Crawford & Company Stock Down 3.2%

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average of $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.77.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Crawford & Company had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $312.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crawford & Company will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Crawford & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Crawford & Company's dividend payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crawford & Company

In other Crawford & Company news, SVP Tami E. Stevenson sold 4,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $50,029.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 26,282 shares of the company's stock, valued at $268,339.22. This represents a 15.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 51.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crawford & Company Company Profile

Crawford & Co engages in the provision of claims management and outsourcing solutions to carriers, brokers, and corporates. It operates through the following segments: Crawford Loss Adjusting, Crawford TPA Solutions, and Crawford Platform Solutions. The Crawford Loss Adjusting segment consists of adjusting services provided to insurance companies and self-insured entities related to property and casualty losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real property and certain types of personal property.

