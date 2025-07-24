Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.76, but opened at $10.23. Crawford & Company shares last traded at $10.31, with a volume of 293 shares traded.

Get Crawford & Company alerts: Sign Up

Crawford & Company Trading Down 4.2%

The company has a market cap of $509.82 million, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.77. The stock's 50 day moving average is $10.26 and its 200-day moving average is $10.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $312.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $321.90 million. Crawford & Company had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 27.77%. Research analysts anticipate that Crawford & Company will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crawford & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Crawford & Company's payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

Insider Activity at Crawford & Company

In other news, SVP Tami E. Stevenson sold 4,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $50,029.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 26,282 shares of the company's stock, valued at $268,339.22. This represents a 15.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 51.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Crawford & Company

Crawford & Co engages in the provision of claims management and outsourcing solutions to carriers, brokers, and corporates. It operates through the following segments: Crawford Loss Adjusting, Crawford TPA Solutions, and Crawford Platform Solutions. The Crawford Loss Adjusting segment consists of adjusting services provided to insurance companies and self-insured entities related to property and casualty losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real property and certain types of personal property.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Crawford & Company, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Crawford & Company wasn't on the list.

While Crawford & Company currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here