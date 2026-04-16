Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) CFO Sells $1,156,935.40 in Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO - Get Free Report) CFO Daniel Fleming sold 7,580 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total transaction of $1,156,935.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 433,678 shares in the company, valued at $66,192,273.14. The trade was a 1.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Credo Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of Credo Technology Group stock traded down $9.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $158.93. 9,648,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,300,763. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a PE ratio of 88.29 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.04. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a 1-year low of $33.04 and a 1-year high of $213.80.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $407.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.94 million. Credo Technology Group had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 29.63%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 201.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRDO. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the company's stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Credo Technology Group by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,524,788 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,235,000 after acquiring an additional 589,151 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Credo Technology Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 310,763 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,480,000 after acquiring an additional 7,107 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Credo Technology Group by 198.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRDO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $200.00 target price on Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Credo Technology Group from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $207.81.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRDO

Key Headlines Impacting Credo Technology Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Credo Technology Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Announced a definitive acquisition of DustPhotonics (~$750M), adding silicon‑photonic PIC technology to Credo’s product set and expanding its addressable market in AI/data‑center optical connectivity; the deal is being presented as strategic for product mix, technology depth and long‑term revenue growth. Credo DustPhotonics acquisition

Announced a definitive acquisition of DustPhotonics (~$750M), adding silicon‑photonic PIC technology to Credo’s product set and expanding its addressable market in AI/data‑center optical connectivity; the deal is being presented as strategic for product mix, technology depth and long‑term revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage support: Needham reaffirmed a Buy and set a $220 price target, while Jefferies initiated coverage — fresh institutional endorsements helped fuel recent buying interest. Needham reaffirmation Jefferies begins coverage

Brokerage support: Needham reaffirmed a Buy and set a $220 price target, while Jefferies initiated coverage — fresh institutional endorsements helped fuel recent buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Large call‑option buying and heavy call flow were reported, indicating speculative bullish positioning and hedged conviction that can amplify intraday moves following positive news. Options activity

Large call‑option buying and heavy call flow were reported, indicating speculative bullish positioning and hedged conviction that can amplify intraday moves following positive news. Neutral Sentiment: Credo published its FY2025 Greenhouse Gas report (first annual GHG disclosure), adding ESG transparency as the company scales; management plans to expand future disclosures to Scope 3 — relevant for longer‑term investor due diligence but unlikely to move near‑term fundamentals. FY2025 GHG report

Credo published its FY2025 Greenhouse Gas report (first annual GHG disclosure), adding ESG transparency as the company scales; management plans to expand future disclosures to Scope 3 — relevant for longer‑term investor due diligence but unlikely to move near‑term fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Management held an M&A call/transcript to explain deal rationale, synergies and integration plans — investors will be watching guidance on expected timeline, cost, and how the acquisition will be financed. M&A call transcript

Management held an M&A call/transcript to explain deal rationale, synergies and integration plans — investors will be watching guidance on expected timeline, cost, and how the acquisition will be financed. Neutral Sentiment: Rosenblatt raised its price target (to $175) but kept a neutral rating — a mixed signal that lifts valuation support but is not a clear buy endorsement for some investors.

Rosenblatt raised its price target (to $175) but kept a neutral rating — a mixed signal that lifts valuation support but is not a clear buy endorsement for some investors. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold multiple blocks of shares under a pre‑arranged 10b5‑1 plan; while routine and small relative to his remaining stake, the sales add to near‑term supply and can be parsed negatively by traders. Insider sale disclosure

Insider selling: CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold multiple blocks of shares under a pre‑arranged 10b5‑1 plan; while routine and small relative to his remaining stake, the sales add to near‑term supply and can be parsed negatively by traders. Negative Sentiment: Some research was mixed: Zacks downgraded from Strong‑Buy to Hold, and other analysts offered varied ratings — mixed notes can encourage short‑term profit‑taking after a large run. Zacks downgrade

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group, Inc NASDAQ: CRDO is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high‑speed connectivity solutions for cloud, enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure. The company focuses on semiconductors and related IP that enable reliable, low‑latency movement of large volumes of data between servers, switches and optical modules in data centers and network equipment.

Credo's product portfolio centers on high‑speed analog and mixed‑signal devices designed to preserve signal integrity and extend reach over copper and optical links.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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