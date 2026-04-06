Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) COO Sells $322,611.00 in Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO - Get Free Report) COO Yat Tung Lam sold 3,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $322,611.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 2,613,509 shares of the company's stock, valued at $265,140,488.05. This trade represents a 0.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Yat Tung Lam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Sunday, April 5th, Yat Tung Lam sold 3,180 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $322,611.00.

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Credo Technology Group Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of CRDO traded up $1.01 on Monday, hitting $102.46. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,151,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,064,125. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $113.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.68. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $213.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.92 and a beta of 2.72.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.29. Credo Technology Group had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 29.63%. The firm had revenue of $407.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 201.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRDO. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 257,567 shares of the company's stock worth $23,848,000 after buying an additional 37,772 shares during the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,431,000. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the third quarter valued at about $2,548,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the third quarter worth about $2,167,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Credo Technology Group by 106.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 146,134 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,279,000 after purchasing an additional 75,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company's stock.

Credo Technology Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Credo Technology Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst note: Zacks highlights Credo’s record Q3 FY26 results — surging revenue and margins driven by AI demand, AEC growth and hyperscaler expansion, supporting higher profitability expectations. Read More.

Analyst note: Zacks highlights Credo’s record Q3 FY26 results — surging revenue and margins driven by AI demand, AEC growth and hyperscaler expansion, supporting higher profitability expectations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Valuation angle: A Zacks piece points out Credo trades at a discounted P/E relative to growth prospects from AI connectivity and AEC adoption, framing the stock as a potential buy for longer-term investors. Read More.

Valuation angle: A Zacks piece points out Credo trades at a discounted P/E relative to growth prospects from AI connectivity and AEC adoption, framing the stock as a potential buy for longer-term investors. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Industry/technology support: Seeking Alpha argues the recent selloff over “copper vs optical” fears is overdone — Credo’s copper-based AEC tech is energy-efficient for low-latency XPU links and the company is diversifying with ZeroFlap transceivers and OmniConnect, which supports long-term demand. Read More.

Industry/technology support: Seeking Alpha argues the recent selloff over “copper vs optical” fears is overdone — Credo’s copper-based AEC tech is energy-efficient for low-latency XPU links and the company is diversifying with ZeroFlap transceivers and OmniConnect, which supports long-term demand. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Legal overhang cleared: Coverage notes a confidential licensing and settlement with TE Connectivity resolved Active Electrical Cable litigation — this removes a material legal uncertainty that had weighed on the stock. Read More.

Legal overhang cleared: Coverage notes a confidential licensing and settlement with TE Connectivity resolved Active Electrical Cable litigation — this removes a material legal uncertainty that had weighed on the stock. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Comparative coverage: A head‑to‑head piece comparing Credo and Synaptics provides context on market positioning but contains no new company-specific catalysts likely to move the stock materially today. Read More.

Comparative coverage: A head‑to‑head piece comparing Credo and Synaptics provides context on market positioning but contains no new company-specific catalysts likely to move the stock materially today. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider sales: Several senior execs (CEO William Brennan, COO Yat Tung Lam, CFO Daniel Fleming, CTO Chi Fung Cheng) sold shares on April 2–5 at an average price of $101.45. Each sale reduced individual ownership by small percentages (CEO ~2.6–2.7%, CTO ~2.2%, CFO ~0.55%, COO ~0.12%), which can create short-term selling pressure or signal profit-taking. SEC filings: Read More., Read More., Read More., Read More.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRDO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Credo Technology Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $165.00 target price on Credo Technology Group and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Credo Technology Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $200.00 price objective on Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $206.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group, Inc NASDAQ: CRDO is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high‑speed connectivity solutions for cloud, enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure. The company focuses on semiconductors and related IP that enable reliable, low‑latency movement of large volumes of data between servers, switches and optical modules in data centers and network equipment.

Credo's product portfolio centers on high‑speed analog and mixed‑signal devices designed to preserve signal integrity and extend reach over copper and optical links.

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