Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Shares Up 2% - What's Next?

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO - Get Free Report) shares rose 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $231.88 and last traded at $228.27. 3,976,220 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 7,700,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $223.87.

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Key Stories Impacting Credo Technology Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Credo Technology Group this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRDO. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Credo Technology Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Evercore assumed coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Credo Technology Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $266.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on CRDO

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $232.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.33. The stock has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 3.20.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.14. Credo Technology Group had a net margin of 35.37% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The business had revenue of $437.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Credo Technology Group's quarterly revenue was up 157.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Credo Technology Group

In related news, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 7,580 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.88, for a total value of $1,863,770.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 504,708 shares in the company, valued at $124,097,603.04. This represents a 1.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Fariba Danesh sold 1,100 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.34, for a total value of $259,974.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,017 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,658,397.78. This trade represents a 13.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 302,162 shares of company stock valued at $70,897,646. Insiders own 11.84% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRDO. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Credo Technology Group by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the company's stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,524,788 shares of the company's stock worth $61,235,000 after acquiring an additional 589,151 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 310,763 shares of the company's stock worth $12,480,000 after acquiring an additional 7,107 shares in the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth $288,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 198.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company's stock.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group, Inc NASDAQ: CRDO is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high‑speed connectivity solutions for cloud, enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure. The company focuses on semiconductors and related IP that enable reliable, low‑latency movement of large volumes of data between servers, switches and optical modules in data centers and network equipment.

Credo's product portfolio centers on high‑speed analog and mixed‑signal devices designed to preserve signal integrity and extend reach over copper and optical links.

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