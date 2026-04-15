Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Stock Price Up 5.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO - Get Free Report) rose 5.5% during trading on Wednesday after Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $175.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Credo Technology Group traded as high as $168.97 and last traded at $168.35. Approximately 10,629,918 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 7,266,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.52.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CRDO. Craig Hallum restated a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $200.00 price target on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $165.00 price target on shares of Credo Technology Group and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $207.50.

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Insider Activity at Credo Technology Group

In other news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total transaction of $5,884,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,782,502 shares of the company's stock, valued at $209,764,835.36. This trade represents a 2.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.33, for a total transaction of $4,089,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 6,327,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at $862,610,352.10. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 416,419 shares of company stock valued at $49,395,410 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company's stock.

Credo Technology Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Credo Technology Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Acquisition: Credo agreed to buy DustPhotonics (~$750M), adding silicon‑photonic optical transceiver technology to expand its addressable market in AI/data‑center connectivity — a clear strategic growth catalyst. Read More.

Acquisition: Credo agreed to buy DustPhotonics (~$750M), adding silicon‑photonic optical transceiver technology to expand its addressable market in AI/data‑center connectivity — a clear strategic growth catalyst. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage support: Needham reaffirmed a Buy rating with a $220 target, and Jefferies initiated coverage (Buy) — fresh institutional endorsements that reinforce the AI/data‑center growth narrative. Read More.

Brokerage support: Needham reaffirmed a Buy rating with a $220 target, and Jefferies initiated coverage (Buy) — fresh institutional endorsements that reinforce the AI/data‑center growth narrative. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Options flow: Unusually large retail and institutional call buying was reported ahead of and after the deal, signaling speculative and hedged bullish positioning that can amplify intraday moves. Read More.

Options flow: Unusually large retail and institutional call buying was reported ahead of and after the deal, signaling speculative and hedged bullish positioning that can amplify intraday moves. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: GHG report: Credo released its FY2025 greenhouse‑gas inventory to expand ESG transparency — positive for governance/branding but unlikely to change near‑term earnings outlook. Read More.

GHG report: Credo released its FY2025 greenhouse‑gas inventory to expand ESG transparency — positive for governance/branding but unlikely to change near‑term earnings outlook. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst price target adjustments: Rosenblatt raised its price target to $175 but kept a Neutral rating — mixed signal: higher valuation but no conviction upgrade. Read More.

Analyst price target adjustments: Rosenblatt raised its price target to $175 but kept a Neutral rating — mixed signal: higher valuation but no conviction upgrade. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: M&A disclosure/roadmap: Management hosted/circulated an M&A call transcript to explain synergies and integration plans; investors will watch timing, cost and margin assumptions. Read More.

M&A disclosure/roadmap: Management hosted/circulated an M&A call transcript to explain synergies and integration plans; investors will watch timing, cost and margin assumptions. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Zacks cut coverage: Zacks Research moved the name from Strong‑Buy to Hold and flagged that recent EPS estimate trends could temper further gains — a cautionary note on near‑term expectations. Read More.

Zacks cut coverage: Zacks Research moved the name from Strong‑Buy to Hold and flagged that recent EPS estimate trends could temper further gains — a cautionary note on near‑term expectations. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider sale: CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,500 shares under a pre‑arranged 10b5‑1 plan; the sale is small vs. his stake but may be viewed by some as a near‑term liquidity signal. Read More.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spear Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at $11,705,000. World Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 2,870 shares of the company's stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 1,665.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,573 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,824,000 after buying an additional 25,068 shares in the last quarter. Reflection Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Clearwave Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at $708,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

The firm's 50 day moving average is $112.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.53 and a beta of 2.72.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.29. Credo Technology Group had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 29.63%. The business had revenue of $407.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $385.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 201.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group, Inc NASDAQ: CRDO is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high‑speed connectivity solutions for cloud, enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure. The company focuses on semiconductors and related IP that enable reliable, low‑latency movement of large volumes of data between servers, switches and optical modules in data centers and network equipment.

Credo's product portfolio centers on high‑speed analog and mixed‑signal devices designed to preserve signal integrity and extend reach over copper and optical links.

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