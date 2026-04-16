Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Trading Down 5.6% After Insider Selling

Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO - Get Free Report) fell 5.6% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $153.25 and last traded at $158.93. 9,636,796 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 7,300,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.35.

Specifically, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 7,580 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total value of $1,156,935.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 433,678 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $66,192,273.14. This trade represents a 1.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $3,251,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 6,134,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,448,377.50. This trade represents a 0.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRDO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Credo Technology Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna cut their target price on Credo Technology Group from $230.00 to $170.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on Credo Technology Group from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $207.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRDO

Key Stories Impacting Credo Technology Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Credo Technology Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Announced a definitive acquisition of DustPhotonics (~$750M), adding silicon‑photonic PIC technology to Credo’s product set and expanding its addressable market in AI/data‑center optical connectivity; the deal is being presented as strategic for product mix, technology depth and long‑term revenue growth. Credo DustPhotonics acquisition

Announced a definitive acquisition of DustPhotonics (~$750M), adding silicon‑photonic PIC technology to Credo’s product set and expanding its addressable market in AI/data‑center optical connectivity; the deal is being presented as strategic for product mix, technology depth and long‑term revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage support: Needham reaffirmed a Buy and set a $220 price target, while Jefferies initiated coverage — fresh institutional endorsements helped fuel recent buying interest. Needham reaffirmation Jefferies begins coverage

Brokerage support: Needham reaffirmed a Buy and set a $220 price target, while Jefferies initiated coverage — fresh institutional endorsements helped fuel recent buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Large call‑option buying and heavy call flow were reported, indicating speculative bullish positioning and hedged conviction that can amplify intraday moves following positive news. Options activity

Large call‑option buying and heavy call flow were reported, indicating speculative bullish positioning and hedged conviction that can amplify intraday moves following positive news. Neutral Sentiment: Credo published its FY2025 Greenhouse Gas report (first annual GHG disclosure), adding ESG transparency as the company scales; management plans to expand future disclosures to Scope 3 — relevant for longer‑term investor due diligence but unlikely to move near‑term fundamentals. FY2025 GHG report

Credo published its FY2025 Greenhouse Gas report (first annual GHG disclosure), adding ESG transparency as the company scales; management plans to expand future disclosures to Scope 3 — relevant for longer‑term investor due diligence but unlikely to move near‑term fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Management held an M&A call/transcript to explain deal rationale, synergies and integration plans — investors will be watching guidance on expected timeline, cost, and how the acquisition will be financed. M&A call transcript

Management held an M&A call/transcript to explain deal rationale, synergies and integration plans — investors will be watching guidance on expected timeline, cost, and how the acquisition will be financed. Neutral Sentiment: Rosenblatt raised its price target (to $175) but kept a neutral rating — a mixed signal that lifts valuation support but is not a clear buy endorsement for some investors.

Rosenblatt raised its price target (to $175) but kept a neutral rating — a mixed signal that lifts valuation support but is not a clear buy endorsement for some investors. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold multiple blocks of shares under a pre‑arranged 10b5‑1 plan; while routine and small relative to his remaining stake, the sales add to near‑term supply and can be parsed negatively by traders. Insider sale disclosure

Insider selling: CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold multiple blocks of shares under a pre‑arranged 10b5‑1 plan; while routine and small relative to his remaining stake, the sales add to near‑term supply and can be parsed negatively by traders. Negative Sentiment: Some research was mixed: Zacks downgraded from Strong‑Buy to Hold, and other analysts offered varied ratings — mixed notes can encourage short‑term profit‑taking after a large run. Zacks downgrade

Credo Technology Group Trading Down 5.6%

The firm has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.29 and a beta of 2.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.99 and a 200-day moving average of $137.04.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $407.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $385.94 million. Credo Technology Group had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 31.81%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 201.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 163.1% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group, Inc NASDAQ: CRDO is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high‑speed connectivity solutions for cloud, enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure. The company focuses on semiconductors and related IP that enable reliable, low‑latency movement of large volumes of data between servers, switches and optical modules in data centers and network equipment.

Credo's product portfolio centers on high‑speed analog and mixed‑signal devices designed to preserve signal integrity and extend reach over copper and optical links.

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