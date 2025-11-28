Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Trading Up 8.4% - Here's Why

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO - Get Free Report)'s share price shot up 8.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $177.98 and last traded at $177.75. 5,664,043 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 5,450,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRDO shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Credo Technology Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Credo Technology Group in a report on Friday, October 17th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $140.36.

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.30 and a beta of 2.62. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $152.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.26.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $223.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.63 million. Credo Technology Group had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 19.02%. Credo Technology Group's revenue for the quarter was up 273.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Credo Technology Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Credo Technology Group

In related news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.32, for a total value of $8,597,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 6,668,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,491,983.52. The trade was a 0.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pantas Sutardja sold 1,875 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.35, for a total value of $355,031.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,893,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,011,669.15. This represents a 0.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 973,161 shares of company stock valued at $149,011,579. Insiders own 11.84% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

Recommended Stories

