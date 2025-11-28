Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.29, but opened at $11.80. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. shares last traded at $12.0020, with a volume of 110,106 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRESY shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.11 million, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.07.

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $239.85 million for the quarter. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 10.57%.

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.6293 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 531.0%. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.32%.

Institutional Trading of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRESY. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 19.9% during the second quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,392,876 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,747,000 after buying an additional 396,741 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,569,608 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,889,000 after acquiring an additional 543,213 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,038,336 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,474,000 after acquiring an additional 90,066 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 889,000 shares of the company's stock worth $9,566,000 after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VR Advisory Services Ltd increased its stake in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 886,474 shares of the company's stock worth $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 470,365 shares during the period. 12.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. Company Profile

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in the production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.

See Also

