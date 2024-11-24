Crewe Advisors LLC Has $13.08 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Crewe Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,995 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 3,472 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 1.5% of Crewe Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Crewe Advisors LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $13,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 144,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $37,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in Tesla by 109.6% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 9,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 4,929 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 24.2% in the third quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 7,527 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its position in Tesla by 102.0% during the third quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 5,598 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in Tesla by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 24,440 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $6,394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSLA. HSBC restated a "reduce" rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tesla from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $230.18.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $352.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.59, a P/E/G ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 2.29. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $361.53. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $264.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.43.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Tesla's revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. This represents a 0.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.44, for a total transaction of $35,339,911.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,727,400. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 301,187 shares of company stock valued at $92,956,692 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.70% of the company's stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

