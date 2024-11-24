Crewe Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN - Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,500 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,202,000. Waste Connections accounts for about 0.5% of Crewe Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 40.6% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 40,806 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $7,297,000 after acquiring an additional 11,774 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the third quarter worth about $451,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Waste Connections by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,932 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 15.5% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,303,339 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $401,936,000 after buying an additional 309,619 shares during the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $189.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.65. The stock has a market cap of $49.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.16, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.15 and a 12-month high of $190.77.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Waste Connections's revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Waste Connections's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Waste Connections's payout ratio is currently 34.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WCN shares. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a "sector perform" rating and a $196.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Waste Connections from $198.00 to $196.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $195.56.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

