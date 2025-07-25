CRH (LON:CRH) Sets New 1-Year Low - Here's What Happened

CRH plc (LON:CRH - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 72.81 ($0.98) and last traded at GBX 72.81 ($0.98), with a volume of 639124 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7,110 ($96.04).

Get CRH alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of CRH from GBX 8,993 ($121.48) to GBX 8,601 ($116.18) and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CRH

CRH Stock Down 99.0%

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.88. The firm has a market cap of £621.15 million, a P/E ratio of 0.17, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6,877.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7,238.49.

About CRH

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CRH, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CRH wasn't on the list.

While CRH currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here