Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML) Sees Large Volume Increase - Should You Buy?

Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML - Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 9,597,739 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the previous session's volume of 15,943,356 shares.The stock last traded at $11.7090 and had previously closed at $11.51.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Texas Capital raised shares of Critical Metals to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Critical Metals in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Critical Metals to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Critical Metals has an average rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Analysis on Critical Metals

Critical Metals Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.28 and a 200 day moving average of $11.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Critical Metals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Critical Metals in the fourth quarter worth $27,130,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Critical Metals by 610.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,196,037 shares of the company's stock worth $15,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,125 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Critical Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,237,000. Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Critical Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,411,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Critical Metals by 272.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 455,006 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 332,878 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Critical Metals Company Profile

Critical Metals Corp. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of lithium metals. It owns Wolfsberg Project and Tanbreez Project. The company was founded on October 24, 2022 and is headquartered in British Virgin Islands.

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