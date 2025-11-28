Free Trial
Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML) Shares Gap Up - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Key Points

  • Shares gapped up, opening at $7.82 from a $7.47 close and last trading at $8.3260 on volume of 2,370,648 shares (about a 10.2% intraday increase).
  • Recent analyst action is negative: Wall Street Zen downgraded CRML to a "sell" and Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)", leaving the stock with an average MarketBeat rating of Sell.
  • The company shows weak liquidity (quick and current ratios of 0.13) but low leverage (debt/equity 0.16), and is highly institutionally owned—approximately 86.44% of shares held by funds and institutions.
Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.47, but opened at $7.82. Critical Metals shares last traded at $8.3260, with a volume of 2,370,648 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRML has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Critical Metals from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Critical Metals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Sell".

Critical Metals Stock Up 10.2%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Critical Metals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Critical Metals during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. PEAK6 LLC purchased a new stake in Critical Metals during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in Critical Metals during the first quarter worth about $799,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Critical Metals during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Critical Metals by 582.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,047 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 36,740 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Critical Metals

Critical Metals Corp. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of lithium metals. It owns Wolfsberg Project and Tanbreez Project. The company was founded on October 24, 2022 and is headquartered in British Virgin Islands.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage.

