Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML) Trading Down 4.4% - Time to Sell?

Shares of Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML - Get Free Report) traded down 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.23 and last traded at $12.0130. 9,570,196 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 15,750,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.56.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

CRML has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Texas Capital raised Critical Metals to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Critical Metals in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Freedom Capital raised shares of Critical Metals to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CRML

Critical Metals Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRML. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Critical Metals in the third quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Critical Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Critical Metals by 899.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,945 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Critical Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Critical Metals in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Critical Metals

Critical Metals Corp. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of lithium metals. It owns Wolfsberg Project and Tanbreez Project. The company was founded on October 24, 2022 and is headquartered in British Virgin Islands.

Further Reading

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