Free Trial
Black Friday: Try MarketBeat All Access Tools — 5 Weeks for $5
Snag the Offer
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Croda International logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Trading volume surged to 468,193 shares — a 624% increase from the prior session’s 64,637 shares — while the ADR last traded at $18.00 versus a prior close of $18.16.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed: Barclays upgraded to a Strong Buy while Jefferies cut to Hold, and MarketBeat’s consensus rating is currently Hold (two Strong Buy, one Hold, two Sell).
  • Croda shows conservative leverage and decent liquidity (debt-to-equity 0.23, current ratio 2.07, quick ratio 1.19), with its 50-day and 200-day moving averages at $18.55 and $18.92 respectively, just above the current price.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Croda International.

Croda International PLC Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:COIHY - Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 468,193 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 624% from the previous session's volume of 64,637 shares.The stock last traded at $18.00 and had previously closed at $18.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COIHY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded Croda International from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Croda International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Croda International currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on COIHY

Croda International Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $18.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.92.

About Croda International

(Get Free Report)

Croda International Plc engages in the consumer care, life science, and industrial specialty businesses in in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers speciality and active ingredients across beauty care, beauty actives, and home care products, as well as fragrances and flavours.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Croda International Right Now?

Before you consider Croda International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Croda International wasn't on the list.

While Croda International currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Cover
7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

With the proliferation of data centers and electric vehicles, the electric grid will only get more strained. Download this report to learn how energy stocks can play a role in your portfolio as the global demand for energy continues to grow.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
By Leo Miller | November 25, 2025
tc pixel
Bitcoin grabs headlines, but smart money likes this token
Bitcoin grabs headlines, but smart money likes this token
From Crypto 101 Media (Ad)
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
By Sam Quirke | November 23, 2025
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
By Nathan Reiff | November 24, 2025
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
By Jordan Chussler | November 26, 2025
tc pixel
He Is Giving Away Bitcoin
He Is Giving Away Bitcoin
From Crypto Swap Profits (Ad)
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
By Thomas Hughes | November 26, 2025
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
By Leo Miller | November 24, 2025

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What‘s Moving Now
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What's Moving Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines