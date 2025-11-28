CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Up 1.6% - Time to Buy?

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded up 1.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $510.69 and last traded at $509.51. 1,018,151 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 3,422,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $501.54.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of CrowdStrike from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Macquarie boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $543.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $511.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $476.30. The company has a market capitalization of $127.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -428.16, a P/E/G ratio of 118.23 and a beta of 1.16.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The business's revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $5,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 354,116 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $182,369,740. The trade was a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 6,975 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.89, for a total transaction of $3,835,482.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,108,082 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,159,213,210.98. This trade represents a 0.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 116,622 shares of company stock valued at $58,561,456 in the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company's stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.4% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 334 shares of the company's stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Financially Speaking Inc grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 26.7% in the third quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 95 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company's stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fire Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fire Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company's stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

