CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading Up 1.9% - Should You Buy?

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD - Get Free Report)'s stock price shot up 1.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $455.38 and last traded at $452.47. 1,499,393 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 5,096,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $444.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from an "outperform" rating to a "cautious" rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. JMP Securities increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $506.00 to $475.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $403.83.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $113.61 billion, a PE ratio of 898.30, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock's 50-day moving average is $393.19 and its 200 day moving average is $378.11.

Insider Activity

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,496 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total transaction of $536,495.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,969,492.30. This represents a 3.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $1,588,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,714 shares in the company, valued at $31,669,042. This trade represents a 4.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 185,431 shares of company stock worth $74,472,548. Insiders own 3.32% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,834,565 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,051,011,000 after acquiring an additional 908,554 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 21.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,565,275 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,314,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,295 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,018,441 shares of the company's stock worth $1,712,063,000 after purchasing an additional 124,984 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,111,542,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,771,424 shares of the company's stock valued at $977,149,000 after buying an additional 955,529 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

