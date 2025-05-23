CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Price Target Raised to $321.00 at Citigroup

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Citigroup from $313.00 to $321.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the basic materials company's stock. Citigroup's price objective points to a potential upside of 4.20% from the company's current price.

Get CSW Industrials alerts: Sign Up

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $362.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CSW Industrials from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CSW Industrials has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $344.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CSWI

CSW Industrials Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of CSW Industrials stock traded up $5.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $308.06. The stock had a trading volume of 50,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,519. CSW Industrials has a 12 month low of $245.11 and a 12 month high of $436.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 0.96. The business's 50-day moving average is $301.86 and its 200 day moving average is $340.19.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $230.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $232.82 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 15.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CSW Industrials will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CSW Industrials news, EVP Don Sullivan sold 1,500 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.16, for a total transaction of $498,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,632,506.24. This trade represents a 5.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.12, for a total transaction of $321,332.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,924,340.08. The trade was a 7.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,276 shares of company stock worth $3,093,736 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CSW Industrials

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWI. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,197,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 206,195 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $72,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CSW Industrials, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CSW Industrials wasn't on the list.

While CSW Industrials currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here