CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX - Get Free Report) have received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.90.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on CSX from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Argus set a $32.00 price target on CSX in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSX

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSX. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in CSX during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company's stock.

CSX Price Performance

NASDAQ CSX opened at $30.82 on Friday. CSX has a 52 week low of $26.22 and a 52 week high of $37.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.65.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.53 billion. CSX had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 28.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. CSX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.14%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

