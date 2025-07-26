CTS (NYSE:CTS) Announces Earnings Results

CTS (NYSE:CTS - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02, Zacks reports. CTS had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $135.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $132.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. CTS updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.200-2.350 EPS.

CTS Stock Performance

NYSE:CTS traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.38. The company's stock had a trading volume of 367,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,743. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $41.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.80. CTS has a 12-month low of $34.02 and a 12-month high of $59.68.

CTS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. CTS's payout ratio is 8.08%.

Institutional Trading of CTS

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in CTS by 11.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,036 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CTS by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,576 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of CTS by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 11,542 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CTS by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,904 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CTS by 19.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,694 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 9,530 shares during the period. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CTS from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

Further Reading

