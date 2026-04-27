Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM) Trading 6.2% Higher - Still a Buy?

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM - Get Free Report)'s stock price was up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.98 and last traded at $14.0350. Approximately 58,606 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 765,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.22.

Get Cullinan Therapeutics alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CGEM shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Guggenheim started coverage on Cullinan Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cullinan Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, February 8th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $29.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cullinan Therapeutics

Cullinan Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $818.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of -0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.55.

Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Mary Kay Fenton sold 4,398 shares of Cullinan Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $59,900.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 126,380 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,721,295.60. The trade was a 3.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 11,742 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $165,327.36. Following the transaction, the insider owned 181,977 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,562,236.16. This trade represents a 6.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 78,492 shares of company stock valued at $1,113,359 in the last three months. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullinan Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,696 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cullinan Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Cullinan Therapeutics by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Cullinan Therapeutics by 689.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Cullinan Therapeutics by 44.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,182 shares of the company's stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullinan Therapeutics Company Profile

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cullinan Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cullinan Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Cullinan Therapeutics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here