Free Trial
Black Friday: Try MarketBeat All Access Tools — 5 Weeks for $5
Snag the Offer
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Curaleaf logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped down at the open — the stock closed at $2.28, opened at $2.16 and last traded around $2.2955 on a volume of 21,045, signaling intraday volatility.
  • Analyst actions are mixed: Canaccord bumped Curaleaf to a strong-buy, Cormark raised it to a moderate buy, while Atb Cap Markets cut it to hold, leaving an average MarketBeat rating of "Buy".
  • Curaleaf beat EPS slightly (‑$0.06 vs. consensus ‑$0.07) but remains unprofitable with a negative net margin (19.5%) and negative ROE (15.57%), a market cap of $1.56B, quick ratio 0.71 and debt/equity ~0.96.
  • Five stocks we like better than Curaleaf.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.28, but opened at $2.16. Curaleaf shares last traded at $2.2955, with a volume of 21,045 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CURLF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Curaleaf to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Cormark raised shares of Curaleaf from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut Curaleaf from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Curaleaf

Curaleaf Trading Up 1.1%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock's 50 day moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day moving average is $1.98. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 0.71.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Curaleaf had a negative net margin of 19.50% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Curaleaf Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, flower pots, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing which includes pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, such as mints, distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Curaleaf Right Now?

Before you consider Curaleaf, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Curaleaf wasn't on the list.

While Curaleaf currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Reduce the Risk Cover
Reduce the Risk

Market downturns give many investors pause, and for good reason. Wondering how to offset this risk? Enter your email address to learn more about using beta to protect your portfolio.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
By Leo Miller | November 25, 2025
tc pixel
A Message From An Ex-CIA Officer About Trump
A Message From An Ex-CIA Officer About Trump
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
By Sam Quirke | November 23, 2025
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
By Nathan Reiff | November 24, 2025
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
By Jordan Chussler | November 26, 2025
tc pixel
If You Keep Cash In A U.S. Bank Account… Read This NOW
If You Keep Cash In A U.S. Bank Account… Read This NOW
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
By Thomas Hughes | November 26, 2025
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
By Leo Miller | November 24, 2025

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What‘s Moving Now
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What's Moving Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines