Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.28, but opened at $2.16. Curaleaf shares last traded at $2.2955, with a volume of 21,045 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CURLF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Curaleaf to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Cormark raised shares of Curaleaf from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut Curaleaf from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy".

Curaleaf Trading Up 1.1%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock's 50 day moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day moving average is $1.98. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 0.71.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Curaleaf had a negative net margin of 19.50% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Curaleaf Company Profile

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, flower pots, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing which includes pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, such as mints, distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

