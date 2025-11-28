Currys' (CURY) "Buy" Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Currys (LON:CURY - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 200 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank's price target suggests a potential upside of 51.86% from the company's current price.

Separately, Citigroup upped their price target on Currys from GBX 150 to GBX 166 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of GBX 165.33.

Shares of LON CURY remained flat at GBX 131.70 during midday trading on Thursday. 1,044,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,290,666. Currys has a twelve month low of GBX 75.60 and a twelve month high of GBX 147.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 136.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 125.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.83.

Currys announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 4th that permits the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Currys plc is a leading omnichannel retailer of technology products and services, operating online and through over 800 stores in 8 countries. We Help Everyone Enjoy Amazing Technology, however they choose to shop with us. In the UK & Ireland we trade as Currys; in the Nordics under the Elkjøp brand and as Kotsovolos in Greece.

